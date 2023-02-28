TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Down 72.0% in February

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the January 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TILT Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLLTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 127,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,913. TILT has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut TILT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$0.60 to C$0.20 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About TILT

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry in USA and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Technology/Distribution, Cannabis, Accessories, and Corporate. The Technology/Distribution segment includes Baker, Blackbird, and Briteside. The Cannabis segment is comprised of SVH, Sea Hunter and Standard Farms.

Further Reading

