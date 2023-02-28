Tim James O’brien Sells 8,820 Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Stock

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) CFO Tim James O’brien sold 8,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $103,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 550,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,479,247.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

N-able Stock Up 2.2 %

NABL traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,338. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. N-able, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Get N-able alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On N-able

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in N-able in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in N-able by 298.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in N-able in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in N-able by 94.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About N-able

NABL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on N-able from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on N-able from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded N-able from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

(Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.