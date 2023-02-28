Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Short Interest Down 68.8% in February

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TYCMY traded up C$0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$32.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.01. Tingyi has a twelve month low of C$27.19 and a twelve month high of C$45.51.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.70 to $14.60 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

