Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Shares Gap Down to $15.14

Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.14, but opened at $14.75. Titan International shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 319,652 shares traded.

Titan International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Titan International news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 113,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,153.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Titan International news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 113,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,153.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $3,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592,968 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,425.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,000 shares of company stock worth $5,219,000 in the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan International

Titan International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,963,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Titan International by 171.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 691,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after buying an additional 437,102 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan International by 85.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 879,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after buying an additional 404,510 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $5,991,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Titan International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,397,000 after buying an additional 265,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

