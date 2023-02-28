Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Shares Gap Down to $15.14

Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.14, but opened at $14.75. Titan International shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 319,652 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
In other Titan International news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 113,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,718,153.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $3,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592,968 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,425.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,000 shares of company stock worth $5,219,000 in the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
