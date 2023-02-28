Traders Purchase Large Volume of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,259 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 47% compared to the average daily volume of 4,246 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AUPH shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.3 %

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AUPH stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.02. 3,121,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531,476. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

