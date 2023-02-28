Traders Purchase Large Volume of Comcast Put Options (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 45,332 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the average daily volume of 28,273 put options.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.17. The company had a trading volume of 24,069,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,849,141. The firm has a market cap of $156.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

