Traders Purchase Large Volume of World Wrestling Entertainment Call Options (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 32,950 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 875% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,379 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:WWE traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.68. 371,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $93.63. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.84.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Institutional Trading of World Wrestling Entertainment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 46,351 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11,166.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 38.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

