Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 102,832 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 59,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their price objective on Treasury Metals from C$0.95 to C$1.05 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Treasury Metals Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.19.

About Treasury Metals

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project, which covers approximately 7,601 hectares located east of Dryden in northwestern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

