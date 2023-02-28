Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Update

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trend Micro Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Trend Micro stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 24,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,293. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.54. Trend Micro has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $68.14.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Trend Micro had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $437.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Trend Micro will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, Inc is engaged in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the Internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. The company enterprises the data security and cyber security solutions for businesses, data centers, cloud environments, networks and others.

