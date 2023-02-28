Trex (NYSE:TREX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Trex updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Trex Stock Up 2.2 %

TREX stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.52. 412,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

Get Trex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TREX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Trex Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 1,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Trex by 442.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.