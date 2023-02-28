Truist Financial Trims Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Target Price to $7.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

SWN stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 616.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,160,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 998,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,964,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,245 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 28,433 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

