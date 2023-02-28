Truist Financial Trims Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Target Price to $7.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.97% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.
Southwestern Energy Trading Down 1.6 %
SWN stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 616.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,160,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 998,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,964,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,245 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 28,433 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
