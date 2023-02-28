Two Harbors Investment (TWO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE: TWO) recently:

2/17/2023 – Two Harbors Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Two Harbors Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.25 to $17.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Two Harbors Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Two Harbors Investment was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/10/2023 – Two Harbors Investment was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Two Harbors Investment had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $17.50 to $18.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.64. 318,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,339. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Two Harbors Investment Corp alerts:

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.42%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Two Harbors Investment

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $71,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $71,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $43,103.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 97,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,786.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,492 shares of company stock worth $528,144 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 110.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.