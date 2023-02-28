Two Harbors Investment (TWO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE: TWO) recently:
- 2/17/2023 – Two Harbors Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2023 – Two Harbors Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.25 to $17.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2023 – Two Harbors Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2023 – Two Harbors Investment was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/10/2023 – Two Harbors Investment was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/26/2023 – Two Harbors Investment had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $17.50 to $18.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TWO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.64. 318,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,339. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.42%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 148.15%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Two Harbors Investment
Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 110.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter.
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.