U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the January 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Gold in the first quarter worth $172,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Gold by 72.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Gold in the third quarter worth $57,000. 4.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

U.S. Gold Price Performance

NASDAQ:USAU traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.16. 13,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,769. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. U.S. Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Gold will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Gold

(Get Rating)

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.