Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UNIEF. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$44.50 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Uni-Select from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Uni-Select Stock Performance

UNIEF traded up $6.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.51. 750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.16.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

