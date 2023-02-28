Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 204.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Unicharm Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UNICY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,365. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. Unicharm has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.20.
Unicharm Company Profile
