Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 204.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNICY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,365. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. Unicharm has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.20.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Others. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products, which include the brands moony, Natural moony, MamyPoko, Center-in, Kiyora, Sofy, Lifree, Charm Nap, and Silcot.

