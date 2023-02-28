Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Cut by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 0.8% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $4.58 on Tuesday, hitting $207.59. 1,114,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,567. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.40 and a 200 day moving average of $210.18. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Articles

