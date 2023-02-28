United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,048 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.14% of Jacobs Solutions worth $19,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 159.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,247,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,676 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth $89,086,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after purchasing an additional 398,033 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 16.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,663,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,979,000 after purchasing an additional 383,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of J stock opened at $121.36 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.08. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,832 shares of company stock worth $2,071,175. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Stories

