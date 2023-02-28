United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 33,187 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,187 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAGG. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 15,376 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 33,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311 shares during the period.

IAGG stock opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average is $48.92. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

