United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Stock Price Down 3.7%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.63. 8,523,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 22,929,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 586.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,597,000 after buying an additional 884,538 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 577,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $5,961,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $4,222,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 174,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 32,935 shares during the last quarter.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

