Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Shares Gap Down to $146.04

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $146.04, but opened at $128.41. Universal Health Services shares last traded at $131.53, with a volume of 726,275 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $127,611,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $116,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $86,732,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $66,334,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 393.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,248,000 after buying an additional 453,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

