USD Coin Tops One Day Volume of $3.12 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $42.44 billion and $3.12 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 42,446,402,352 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDC is a stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency that is designed to maintain a stable value relative to a specific asset, in this case, the US dollar. It is managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, and overseen by Grant Thornton. USDC is fully collateralized, meaning that it is backed by dollar-denominated assets, which in this case are short-term US Treasury securities. USDC allows investors to buy it using fiat currency, and token holders can redeem their USDC tokens for dollars. It is widely used in the cryptocurrency market and has a number of use cases, including hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments for products and services, and financial services such as lending and borrowing. USDC is available on several blockchains and is widely used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

