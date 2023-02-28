Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, AlphaValue raised shares of Vallourec to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Vallourec Price Performance

Shares of VLOWY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.91. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

