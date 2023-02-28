Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,619,000 after acquiring an additional 285,881 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,892,000 after purchasing an additional 285,220 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,128,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,381. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.70.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

