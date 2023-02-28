Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $87.59. 62,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.56 and a 200-day moving average of $83.92. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $97.35.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

