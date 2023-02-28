Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,021,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,891 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $45,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.31. The company had a trading volume of 723,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,103. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.06. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $58.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

