Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, an increase of 170.2% from the January 31st total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 59,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 55,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,169,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Price Performance

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,885. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.02.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.