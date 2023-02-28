Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.61. 59,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,504. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.17. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

