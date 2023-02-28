Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Forest Hill Capital LLC

Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,431,000 after purchasing an additional 367,532 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,871,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,804.3% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after purchasing an additional 155,965 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,234,000 after purchasing an additional 141,623 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.45. 80,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $181.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

