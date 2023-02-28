Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.32. The stock had a trading volume of 130,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,342. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $181.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.31. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

