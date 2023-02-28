Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.2% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
VOO stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.01. The stock had a trading volume of 695,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,589. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.95 and a 200 day moving average of $360.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
