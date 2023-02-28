Veeva Systems (VEEV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. On average, analysts expect Veeva Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 67.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $234.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Barclays upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.22.

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824 in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 649.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 333,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,750,000 after buying an additional 288,629 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after buying an additional 279,628 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 308,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,909,000 after buying an additional 216,456 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

