Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Market Cap Reaches $59.09 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $59.09 million and approximately $5,757.90 worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.58 or 0.00425279 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,732.56 or 0.28753952 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02193414 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

