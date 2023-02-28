Verge (XVG) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $54.91 million and approximately $679,322.40 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,699.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00409740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00089916 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.62 or 0.00643973 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.00569572 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00176348 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,448,138 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

