Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.
Verisk Analytics Stock Performance
Shares of VRSK traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,693. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.96. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $222.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.50.
Verisk Analytics Company Profile
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.