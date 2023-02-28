Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,693. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.96. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $222.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $665,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 285,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,295,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

