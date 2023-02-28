Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Acquired by Forest Hill Capital LLC

Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Veritex makes up approximately 1.7% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned 0.27% of Veritex worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBTX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Veritex by 14.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Veritex by 3.3% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 831,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Veritex by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veritex by 70.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 124,083 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Veritex by 26.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 79,776 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Veritex

In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue acquired 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.36 per share, with a total value of $99,918.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veritex Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on VBTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of VBTX stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $27.25. 37,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,714. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $41.75.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.22 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 29.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

