Vertex Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 11,144 call options on the company. This is an increase of 104% compared to the typical volume of 5,466 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTNR. Northland Securities began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.07.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTNR traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,435,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,324. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy

About Vertex Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 122.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 209.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 83,645 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 198.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 134,862 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 156.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 47,279 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

See Also

