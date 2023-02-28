VIBE (VIBE) Price Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

VIBE (VIBE) traded up 33.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. VIBE has a market capitalization of $598,048.48 and approximately $26.67 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.00421910 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,588.74 or 0.28518367 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000149 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

