Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of VICR opened at $44.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99 and a beta of 1.16. Vicor has a 1 year low of $38.71 and a 1 year high of $82.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.34.

Insider Transactions at Vicor

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.23 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.95%. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.