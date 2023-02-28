VietNam (LON:VNH) Trading 11.3% Higher

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Rating) traded up 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 303.90 ($3.67) and last traded at GBX 303.90 ($3.67). 4,442 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 25,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273 ($3.29).

The firm has a market cap of £87.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.93 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 279.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 279.95.

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

