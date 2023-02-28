ViewRay’s (VRAY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VRAY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $812.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.30. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $4.96.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 121.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.03%. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 1,680.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 915,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 157,204 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 51,158 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,422,000 after acquiring an additional 307,632 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

