Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 22.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $105.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Vimeo updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Vimeo Stock Performance

Vimeo stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $617.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vimeo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,558,000 after acquiring an additional 291,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vimeo by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,298 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vimeo by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vimeo by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,515,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after acquiring an additional 845,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vimeo by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,353,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,414,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vimeo Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Vimeo to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

