Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEOGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $3.84. Vimeo shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 464,634 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $105.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Vimeo’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Vimeo to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vimeo by 549.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a market cap of $629.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.86.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

