Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.88.

Viper Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 293,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 328.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,021 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,334,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

