Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Upgraded to Buy by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Vipshop Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.43. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vipshop

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,973,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,982,000 after buying an additional 12,589,357 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,030,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,580,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 362.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,142,000 after buying an additional 3,321,593 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

