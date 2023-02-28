Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the January 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:VGI remained flat at $7.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. 11,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,128. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,037,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 517,338 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 179,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 277,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares during the period.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

