VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 187,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 345,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VIZIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Trading of VIZIO

VIZIO Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 41.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.