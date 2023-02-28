VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 187,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 345,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.
VZIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VIZIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.83.
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
