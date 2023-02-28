VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Short Interest Up 241.3% in February

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, an increase of 241.3% from the January 31st total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Price Performance

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. 32,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,343. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 1.7% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 474,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 671,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

