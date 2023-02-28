Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.44.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Walmart Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $141.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.48 and its 200 day moving average is $140.74.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 170,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $24,194,290.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,630,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,642,497,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 170,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $24,194,290.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,630,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,642,497,021.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,865,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,166,407. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

