Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,948 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 903,554 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $117,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 16.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 52,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,865,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,166,407 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $141.44 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $381.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.