WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.0841 on Major Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0841 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $199.48 million and $9.42 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WAX has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.00420505 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,650.96 or 0.28424790 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,371,730,280 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,371,298,344.9713535 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.08136512 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $6,784,841.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.